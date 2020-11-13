Doris Maxine Wolff

January 12, 1944 - November 10, 2020

Doris Wolff, age 76, died at Esprit Whispering Ridge on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Patricia Wolff; and a son-in-law, James Moore. Doris is survived by: her husband, Don Wolff of Omaha; daughters, Lori Wolff of Elkhorn, Sandi (Max) Pleiss of Gretna, and Dena Moore of Elkhorn; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack, Steve and Mark Lingle all of Fremont; and sisters, Nancy Ellis and Luane Lingle, both of Omaha.

Visitation with the family present will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with Revs. Scott Ross and Jacob Rohrer officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Her service will be webcasted on Reichmuth Funeral Home's website in her obituary section. Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research and left or mailed to the Reichmuth Funeral Home.