Gene J. Steffensmeier

August 21, 1942 – November 11, 2020

Gene J. Steffensmeier, 78, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Gene was born Aug. 21, 1942, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Ed and Helen (Heimann) Steffensmeier. He grew up in Dodge, Nebraska, and graduated from Dodge High School in 1960. After high school Gene received his business degree from Creighton University in 1964. Gene moved back to Dodge and managed the former Farmers Garage car dealership until it closed in 2013.

Gene married Peg Rogers on June 2, 1973, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph, Nebraska. In 1981, Gene started Gene Steffy Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram in Fremont. The family moved to Fremont in 1995. Gene expanded his business in 2003 and started Gene Steffy Ford in Columbus, Nebraska.

Gene was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was on the Fremont YMCA board. Gene was a member of the Dodge and Fremont Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the National Jeep Advertising Board, the Fremont Area Medical Center Board, and the Archdiocese Board of Education. He was awarded the 2019 Large Business of the Year from the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. Gene was nominated the 2012 NADA Time Magazine Dealer of the Year Award.

Gene enjoyed all sports, especially Creighton basketball, Husker football, the Green Bay Packers and Dodgers baseball. His passion in life was spending time at the dealerships and being with his wife, Peg, and his family.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Peg of Fremont; daughters, Michelle (Tom) Cohee of West Point, Deb Fernando of West Linn, Oregon, Lori (Matt) Jolly of Prairie Village, Kansas, Sheri (Jason) Smith of Omaha, Tara (Prashu) Sripal of Omaha, and Kayla Steffensmeier of Omaha; sons, Joe (Shelly) of Columbus, Chris (Kaela) Steffensmeier, Kelly Steffensmeier, and Ed Steffensmeier, all of Fremont; sister, Janet (Larry) Beran of Fremont; and 16 grandchildren.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Donna and husband Cletus Doernemann.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Patrick Church with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Church in Fremont or Archbishop Bergan Schools.

Live-streaming of the Mass and online condolences will be found at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

