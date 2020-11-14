Marianne Wimer

December 24, 1942 - November 12, 2020

Marianne Wimer, 77, of Crowell died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Hooper Care Center. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. The funeral will be live streamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Center. Visitation with family present will be Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. Masks are recommended at the funeral and visitation and seating will be socially distanced by household. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

Marianne is survived by her husband, Wayne, of Crowell; children, Ronald (Lisa) of Nickerson, Shane (Jodi) of Fremont, Milissa Wimer of Fremont, Dallas (Denia) of Hooper, Dale (Linda) of Fremont, Michelle (Tyler) Hancock of Arlington, and Angela (Scott) Von Seggern of Arlington.