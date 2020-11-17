March 29, 1934 – November 15, 2020
Allen J. Cuda, age 86, of Hooper died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center.
Allen was born March 29, 1934, in Schuyler to Joe and Anne (Dudek) Cuda. He was the oldest of siblings, Duane, JoAnne, Lois and Kenneth. He attended school and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1952. He was a graduate of the Grand Island Business College in 1954.
Allen was Nebraska State Treasurer of Rural Youth in 1956 and President of Rural Youth USA in 1959. He married Darlene Langewisch on Sept. 30, 1962, in Fremont. She preceded him in death in July 2003. They lived on a farm near Schuyler for two years and in 1965 moved to the Langewisch home place east of Winslow where he continued farming. He continued to farm with his son until this past year.
Allen was baptized and confirmed at the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler. He became a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Schuyler after his marriage and was a current member of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Hooper. He served on many committees, councils, and ushered.
He was a 63-year member and Past Master of Acacia Lodge #34 of Schuyler. He was a past ASC committee member, school board member of Broadview District 89 for 12 years (now Logan View Public Schools), member and officer of Arlington Spinning Wheels and Crossfire Square Dance clubs. He enjoyed polka music and dances and spent many nights on the dance floors.
Survivors are children, Rita Cuda and Mark Cuda of Hooper, and Beth Cuda of Omaha.
Memorials are suggested to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children and the Hooper Care Center.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. The service will be broadcast to the parking lot as well. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday at the church beginning at 9 a.m. Masks are required.
Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.