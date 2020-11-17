Helen Marie Schollmeyer

September 24, 1939 – November 5, 2020

Helen Marie Schollmeyer, 81 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Helen was born in Watsonville, California, on Sept. 24, 1939, to Daniel Rakes and Margaret Agnes Coleman. She grew up in O'Neill, Nebraska, and graduated from O'Neill High School. She attended Wayne College and Metro Community College. She taught in a one-room school house at the District 36 in Atkinson, Nebraska. On Feb. 14, 1959, she married Wayne Schollmeyer in O'Neill.

Her work history included: Campbell Soup, Bryd Engineering, Tupperware Dealer, AmWay Salesperson, Tek Services, (worked at a local photography business on Clarkson Street) and Oriental Trading Company.

Her hobbies included: painting, photography, gardening, sewing, playing autoharp and singing.

She was a member of the Fremont Art Association and past member of the Cedar Bluffs school board.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Alisa; sisters, Margaret, and Danita Sue; and grandson, Charles Wayne.

She is survived by her sons, Hank (Amy) Schollmeyer, Dr. Charles (LuAnn) Schollmeyer; daughters, Kathy Schollmeyer and Christine (Chris) Hollander; brother-in-law, Darrel Schollmeyer; 18 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser's. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established in Helen's name.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490