Ima Jean Dinslage

July 8, 1932 – November 14, 2020

Ima Jean Catherine Dinslage was the youngest of 14 children born on July 8, 1932, to John and Philomena (Vogel) Parr in Dodge. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and Dodge Public School. On Nov. 22, 1955, Imy married Melvin Dinslage of West Point. The couple lived on a farm 7 miles north of Dodge where they farmed and raised cattle, chickens, geese and ducks. Imy also worked at Colonial Haven in Beemer.

Mel and Imy moved to Alliance in 1986 where she worked at Woolrich Coat Factory and Alliance Public Schools until she retired in 2003. They moved back to West Point in 2009 to be near family. She enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything.

Survivors include children, Mark Dinslage of Fremont, Jane (Mark) Svoboda of Pender, and Jim Dinslage of San Francisco, California; grandchildren, Catherine Svoboda of Beatrice, Nicholas Svoboda of Pender, and Christina Svoboda of Lincoln, Paul (Jesse) Knauss, Brooke Knauss; and great-grandchildren, Kaiya and Kendyll Knauss, all of Logan, Iowa; sisters, Betty Ann Olson of Laurel and Cecilia Reimers of Scribner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; daughter-in-law, Vicke Dinslage; brothers, Sylvester, Maynard, John, Denis and Tony; sisters, Marie (Rudy) Meister, Marcella (Frank) Greco, Sister Magdalen Parr, Viola (Cliff) Stuehmer, Frances Parr, Julia (Norbert) Dirkschneider; and brothers-in-law, Mel Olson and Jerry Reimers.