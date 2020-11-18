Jay H. Rowland Jr.

February 23, 1922 – November 13, 2020

Jay H. Rowland Jr., age 98, of Fremont passed away, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Jay was born Feb. 23, 1922, at Davenport, Nebraska, to Jay H. and Anna (Rathsach) Rowland.

A memorial service is pending; there will be no visitation. Interment will be at the Overton, Nebraska, cemetery, with a private family service.

