Elton Emil Miller

September 27, 1927 – October 30, 2020

Elton Emil Miller, 93, of Wakefield, Nebraska, passed away in his sleep during the early evening of Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He died of heart failure at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, Nebraska.

A private visitation and prayer service for the family of Elton Miller will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Rev. Bruce Schut of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Scribner, Nebraska, will conduct the private prayer service.

The funeral service for Elton will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Wakefield, Nebraska, with the Rev. Ronald Holling of St. John Lutheran Church in Omaha, Nebraska, officiating. A public visitation will begin the day of the funeral at 9:30 a.m., where the body will lie in state until 10:30 a.m. Organist Patti Sahs Fusselman of Lincoln, Nebraska, A Touch of Brass Ensemble and the congregation will provide music at the funeral. Steve Munderloh with Munderloh-Smith Funeral Homes is coordinating the funeral arrangements.

Following the funeral service, a graveside service with Rev. Ronald Holling officiating will be held at the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield. Burial with full military honors for Sgt. Elton Miller, a Korean War veteran with the United States Marine Corps from 1951-1953, will be conducted by American Legion Anton Bokemper Post 81. "Taps" by Daniel Butterfield will be played by members of A Touch of Brass Ensemble. The Offutt Air Force Base Color Guard will present the American flag that was flown over the United States Capitol and used to drape Sgt. Elton Miller's casket to the Miller Family. Interment will be made in the Miller Family lot.

A luncheon honoring Sgt. Elton Emil Miller, the United States Marines and all those who have served and are proudly serving in the United States military, will be held at the American Legion Anton Bokemper Post 81 Club in Wakefield, Nebraska. Allan and Diane Johnson, owners of Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill, will be catering the event, with Mary Baker providing the cupcakes and ice cream. American Legion Anton Bokemper Post 81 Auxiliary members will be supplying beverages for those attending the luncheon. After the luncheon, all are invited to celebrate the life of Elton Miller at Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill in Wakefield, where additional food and beverages will be provided. The Miller Family looks forward to welcoming all those taking the time to honor and remember the life of Elton Miller. Semper Fi!

Elton was preceded in death by his parents, Emil Peter Edward and Susie Katherine (Burmester) Miller; son-in-law, Charles Janssen; sister and brother-in-law, Marian Jane (Miller) and Paul Gerdes; paternal grandparents, Peter and Minnie (Merten) Miller; maternal grandparents, Fred and Losette (Middendorf) Burmester; parents-in-law, Joe J. and Gertrude Amanda Matilda (Elfline) Micanek; brothers-in-law, Dwight Micanek and William Bentz; and cousins, Melvin (Adeline) Sahs, Eugene (Marjorie) Sahs, Dale Lessmann, Robert (Donna) Culton, Lambert (Mary) Burmester, Fred (Marcella) Burmester and Irvin (Vera) Burmester. Also preceding Elton in death were uncles and aunts, Otto and Lillie (Miller) Sahs, Paul and Anna (Miller) Lessman, Arnold Miller, Theron and Erna (Miller) Culton, Louis and Hedrig (Nelson) Burmester, Frederick and Mathilda (Burmester) Rewinkel, George and Helene (Rodock) Burmester and Arthur and Emma (Williamson) Burmester.

Surviving Elton is his wife, Jolene Mae (Micanek) Miller of Wakefield; daughter, Susan Leigh Miller and grandson Joseph Charles Miller Janssen of Wellsburg, Iowa; daughter, Joan Marie (Miller) and son-in-law, Douglas Murray, and granddaughter, Sarah, of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska; and daughter, Kristi Lyn Miller of Adel, Iowa. Elton is survived by sisters-in-law, Dolores (May) Micanek and Lavone (Micanek) Bentz and brother-in-law, Joe Randy Micanek, and sister-in-law, Judy (Herzberg) Micanek. Nephews surviving Elton include Mauri Micanek, Paul Joy Gerdes, Gustav Bentz, Joe Bentz, John Bentz and Bud Micanek; and 17 great-nephews and 12 great-great-nephews. Elton is survived by nieces, Janet Hethcock, Penny Serk, Lauri King, Trudy Nelson, Joni Boettcher, Mandy Heiser, Jenny Pinkall and Gina Gideon; and 10 great-nieces and six great-great-nieces. Cousins surviving Elton are Lois Lessmann, Marvin and Bonnie (Lessman) Nelson, Marjean (Culton) Vellos and Cheryl (Culton) Schuerman.