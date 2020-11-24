Ilse K. Howard

September 8, 1926 – November 21, 2020

Ilse K. Howard, age 94, of Fremont passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ilse was born on Sept. 8, 1926, in Trebbichau, Germany, to Edgar and Elisabeth (Dinter) Kuhnt. She grew up and attended school in Germany. She married Bernard C. Howard on Sept. 16, 1959, in Aschaffenburg, Germany. He preceded her in death on June 25, 1998. She and Bernard came to the U.S. and lived in Oklahoma from 1962-1975 when they moved to Scribner, Nebraska. While in Scribner they owned and operated Howard Roofing and the Scribner Café. In 1997, they came to Fremont. She was a house parent at the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont for 17 years before retiring in 2001.

Ilse is survived by her children – sons, Robert Howard of Fremont, Nebraska, Bernie (Linda) Howard of Virginia and Mark (Paula) Howard of Mississippi; daughters, Elizabeth (Chris) Dirkschneider and Patricia Sagehorn, all of Fremont, and Donna (Kevin) Herre of Utah; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nephew, Mario; dear friends, Mike and Rita Meyer of Fremont; and her dog, Lola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents that raised her; husband; sister, Gertrude; and grandson, Matthew Meyer.

Per Ilse's wishes, a private family funeral will be at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, followed by burial at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude's or the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.