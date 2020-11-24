William "Bill" D. Sacco

December 29, 1935 – November 22, 2020

William "Bill" D. Sacco, 84 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 22, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Bill was born Dec. 29, 1935, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Joseph and Mildred (Ruebsamen) Sacco. He grew up in Omaha and married Arletta R. (Blum) on June 21, 1958, at the new Immanuel Baptist Church in Omaha, Nebraska. To this marriage four children were born, Steven, David, Michael, and Matthew. Arletta passed away from Multiple Myeloma Cancer in 1978. He remarried on April 12, 1980, to Charlene "Char" R. Sacco and were married 39 years. Bill enjoyed many activities such as traveling, gardening, steel and wood working projects. Bill worked in construction before being drafted for the United States Army to serve under the Korean Defense in May 1959. He returned home from Korea in March 1961. After his service, he followed in the footsteps of his father working in the structural steel fabrication industry at Gate City Steel, Northwestern Steel and retiring nearly 27 years at Paxton & Vierling Steel in 2003.

Bill is survived by his sons, Steve (Roberta) Sacco of Randolph, Iowa, David (Jodi) Sacco of Phoenix, Arizona, Mike (Teri) Sacco of Omaha, Matt (Kim) Sacco of Fremont; stepdaughters, Peggy (Chuck) Seaman of Fremont, Kathy (Scott) Dixon of Salina, Kansas; stepson, Curt (Sue) Desler of Colon, Nebraska; 19 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mildred Sacco; his two brothers, Frank Sacco and Joe Sacco; and sister, Charlotte Gustin; his first wife, Arletta R. Sacco; his second wife, Charlene R. Sacco; and granddaughter, Natalie M. Sacco.

Due to increased COVID activity, the funeral service is a private ceremony at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Graveside service will follow at Omaha Mount Hope Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. which is open to the public. There is no visitation. Memorials may be directed to American Parkinson Disease Association.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.