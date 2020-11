Willard H. Schulz

December 30, 1926 - November 22, 2020

Willard H. Schulz, age 93, of Fremont died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Masks are strongly suggested. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Lutheran Endowment Fund. Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

