Deloris M. Vanek

March 15, 1938 – November 21, 2020

Deloris M. Vanek, 82, of Prague, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at The Monarch in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born on March 15, 1938, in rural Loma, Nebraska.

She is survived by her son, John Wayne Vanek; sister, Doris Hynek; many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Vanek Jr.; twin daughters, Margaret Mary and Mildred Sue; daughter, Toni Marie; parents, Emmanuel and Marie Sisel; brother-in-law, Richard Hynek.

Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave., Prague. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the church. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Prague.

*The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Prague.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Svoboda Funeral Home

211 N. Linden Street

Wahoo, NE 68066

402-443-3624


Published by Fremont Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
122 W. Center Ave, Prague, Nebraska
Nov
27
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
122 W. Center Ave, Prague, Nebraska
Nov
28
Mass of Christian Burial
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
122 W. Center Ave., Prague, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
