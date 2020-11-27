Mary M. Butterfield

Died November 21, 2020

Mary M. Butterfield, 77 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Omaha, NE.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 2-5 PM Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Moser's. Following guidelines, masks and social distancing are requested. Burial is in Ridge Cemetery in Fremont, NE

Memorials may be directed to the family

