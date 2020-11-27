Mary M. Butterfield
Died November 21, 2020
Mary M. Butterfield, 77 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Omaha, NE.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 2-5 PM Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Moser's. Following guidelines, masks and social distancing are requested. Burial is in Ridge Cemetery in Fremont, NE
Memorials may be directed to the family
Online Condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490