Leo Henry Goeken

December 17, 1931 – November 24, 2020

Leo Henry Goeken, age 88, of Stanton died Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton, Nebraska. He was born Dec. 17, 1931, at St. Charles precinct, rural West Point, Nebraska, to Frank and Eleanore (Bose) Goeken. He attended elementary school in rural Dodge County and graduated 8th grade from St. Leo's Catholic School in Snyder. Leo worked on the family farm until his marriage.

On Jan. 22, 1963, Leo married Anna Marie Kaup at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Snyder. Leo then worked for various livestock farms near Leigh and Creston, the Colfax County road department, Smeal Manufacturing in Snyder, Oink hog confinement near Pilger and in 1975 began working for the County of Stanton on the road crew. Leo worked for many years at Consolidated Blenders Incorporated near Stanton, did janitorial work at Stanton Public Schools, and worked maintenance at Norfolk Rendering Works. After semi-retirement, Leo worked for the City of Stanton at the recycling center and city dump and did lawn care for many in the Stanton community. Leo's hobbies were spending time with his grandchildren and working for the church. Leo also enjoyed a game of pitch and a good cup of coffee.

He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stanton, where he was a member of the church choir and especially enjoyed his time singing Polka Masses with the other members of St. Peter's Choir.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Anna Goeken, who now resides at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk; five children, Barbara and Doug Haselhorst of Neligh, DaNita and Tom Schellpeper of Stanton, Loretta and Ron Tejkl of Leigh, David and Elaine Goeken of Norfolk and Clarinda Goeken and Humberto Andrade-Garcia of Stanton; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Rosemary and Richard Benne of Fremont; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Goeken of O'Neill and Linda Goeken of Larned, Kansas; one aunt, Dora Bose of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Leo in death were his parents; three brothers, John, Harold, and Edward; and one sister and brother-in-law, Edna and Ed Knievel.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Father Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. Christian Wake at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stanton - under direction of Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. Interment will be in Stanton Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Leo's grandchildren, Elizabeth Collins, Thomas Wuestewald, Andrew Wuestewald, Sydney Becker, Caleb Goeken, Courtney Borgmann, Humberto Andrade-Goeken, Eleanora Andrade-Goeken, Myka Goeken and Audie Tejkl.

Honorary pallbearers are Leo's great-grandchildren, Braxton Borgmann, Aiden Collins, Hazel Collins and Charolette Borgmann.

Online sympathies at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.