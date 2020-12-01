Beata C. "Bea" Jorn

December 26, 1929 – November 26, 2020

Beata C. "Bea" Jorn, age 90, of Fremont passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Valhaven Nursing Center in Valley.

Bea was born Dec. 26, 1929, at Loup City, Nebraska, to James and Monica (Zauha) Iwan. As a child she lived at Loup City, Clarks and Pierce Chapel, Nebraska. She also lived at Columbus, Lincoln and Norfolk before coming to Fremont in 1961. She married Boyd "Leyon" Jorn on Oct. 26, 1957 in Columbus, Nebraska. Leyon preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 2014. Bea worked at Fremont Sanitation, Woodcliff and was the bookkeeper for Jorn's Diesel Service in Fremont.

Survived by daughter, Gini (Garland) Goracke, Meadow Grove, Nebraska; sons, Jim Jorn, Omaha, Tim (Lynette) Jorn, Fremont, Tom (Patty) Jorn, Blair, Nebraska, and Mic Jorn, Omaha; many grand, great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Preceded in death by parents; husband; sister, LeAnne Iwan; and daughter-in-law, Roxanne Jorn.

The Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Valley. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Breast Cancer Research or American Legion Post #20 in Fremont.

