George R. Antaya

August 7, 1937 – November 24, 2020

George R. Antaya, 83 years young, was born to Edmond and Lillian Antaya on Aug. 7, 1937, in Fall River, Massachusetts, and died on Nov. 24, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.

George is survived by his daughter, Teresa Kerwin (Terri as he would call her); grandson, Bradley Kerwin; granddaughter, Paige Kerwin; and great-grandson, Brayden Kerwin; his baby sister, Helene Majewski of Swansea, Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronnie, Ray, Robert, Mickey; and his oldest sister, Irene.

After high school graduation, George entered the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country for 20 years and 3 months, retiring in 1974. After his retirement from the Air Force he worked several different jobs which included being a plumber, an electrician and ended his work career as a welder for Mid- Continent Irrigation. George also had several hobbies that included the challenging crossword puzzles and his extensive pen collection as well as others. A birthday or celebration would always include one of his famous cakes. George is also known for his witty personality and funny stories or not so funny stories. He was a member of the Evangelical Free Church and took pride in knowing he was one of the longest members to attend and if you were to ask him he would proudly tell you he was the best dressed member there. Always a suit and tie. George will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him.

Services and burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials suggested to the family to go towards Paige Kerwin's college expenses.

