Kathy Lynn Morgan

January 22, 1957 – November 27, 2020

Kathy Lynn Morgan passed away peacefully at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus. Kathy was 63.

Kathy was born on Jan. 22, 1957, in Denver, Colorado, to Ruth E. Morgan and was a lifelong resident of Fremont, Nebraska.

She graduated from Fremont High School in 1975. During her high school years Kathy was a DECA student and became employed by the State of Nebraska at the local Fremont office, Department of Labor. Kathy stayed at the Fremont office and became a lifelong public servant for the State of Nebraska her entire career spanning 36 years, working for both the Department of Labor and the Department of Health and Human Services. She was a dedicated and devoted employee earning many awards – her favorite being commissioned by Governor Heinemann as an Admiral in The Great Navy of Nebraska.

Kathy was a baptized member of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church in Fremont. She devoted her life to serving others and loved listening to other's life's stories and adventures. She was an avid reader, scrap booker, and enjoyed spending her retirement years digging in the dirt and planting flowers. She was a master gardener and loved spending time in her flower garden. Kathy loved taking long walks at the Fremont Lakes breathing in the fresh air and enjoying all of the beauty that surrounds us every day.

Kathy's real passion was her love for her furry, feline friends. Kathy fostered and adopted many cats over the years that needed a home and some special love. All memorials can be sent to Kathy's beloved charity, Catz Angel Care, 251 W. 5th St., Fremont, NE 62805, http://www.catzangelscare.org.

Kathy is survived by her first cousin, Florence Grahn, and other cousins and family from the state of Washington; brothers, Leonard (Judy) Brewer, Randy (Lisa) Brewer; sisters, Cyndi (Randy) Goforth, Deanna (Sam) Gross; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Kathy is also survived by special friend, Pat Ferguson, and close friends, Jeannie Dibbern, Heather Sabatka and Carl Bruhn, along with many other friends and former co-workers. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth E. Morgan; stepfather, Lester Brewer; and sister, Kathy Sullivan Koester.

Due to COVID safety concerns, there will be no funeral, but a memorial service will be held and announced at a future date. Private graveside rites will be afforded Kathy on Tuesday, Dec. 1, with the Rev. Shari Schwedhelm officiating. Dugan Funeral Chapel Fremont assisted the family during their time of sorrow. The family would like to extend their sincere thank you to all of the caregivers, hospital staff, doctors, nurses, clergy and palliative care at Methodist Hospital South Tower ICU COVID Unit for their care, dedication and love. The family truly appreciates everyone's prayers and condolences during this difficult time.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880