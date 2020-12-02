Menu
James J. "Jim" Robart
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

James J. 'Jim' Robart

February 7, 1949 - November 30, 2020

James J. 'Jim' Robart, age 71, of Fremont died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at home.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 3, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are required, capacity will be limited. A private family funeral will be held with a live stream of the service to begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 (www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com go to Jim's page).

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025
Dec
4
Funeral
2:00p.m.
www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com go to Jim's page
GUEST BOOK
Offering our condolences, so sorry for your loss. Your family is in our prayers. -The Duncan Family
Matthew Duncan
December 2, 2020
EMILEY RYCKMAN
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
December 2, 2020