Pattie Jo Peters

March 22, 1955 – December 1, 2020

Pattie Jo Peters, age 65, of North Bend died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Patti Jo, the youngest daughter of Brownie and Vernet Larson, was born on March 22, 1955, at Denison, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church, Charter Oak, Iowa. Pat attended St. John's Lutheran School and then Charter Oak-Ute High School where she graduated in 1973.

She married Joe Peters on April 2, 1983, and together they raised three children, Eric, Emily and Evan. Pat worked at Trinity Lutheran School in Fremont and North Bend School Districts for many years. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend.

Pat enjoyed life and had many friends. She enjoyed playing Bingo, Book Club, Bunco and Taco Birthdays.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe in 2007, her parents, and brother-in-law, Myron Kolpin.

Pat is survived by her children, Eric and his wife Jamie, Emily and her husband Adam, and Evan and his wife, Mariana; grandchildren, Mason Hubbell, Natalie, Olivia, Aiden and Ava Martinez, Josephine and Evangeline Peters; one sister, Jeri Kolpin; aunts, Lois Butler and Donna Berka; uncle, Richard Ahrenholtz; and many cousins and friends.

Pat was willing to give of her time and talents, and she will be greatly missed.

Private family services will be held in Iowa.

