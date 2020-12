David Mandel

June 6, 1935 - December 1, 2020

Private family services for David Mandel, age 85, of West Point, Nebraska, will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point with burial in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Dodge, Nebraska. Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting with the arrangements.

David passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Elkhorn, Nebraska.