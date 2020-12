Betty J. Batten

March 13, 1948 - November 25, 2020

Preceded in death by father, Leonard; brother, Danial. Survived by husband, Blaine; daughter, Ashley Milroy MN; brother, Leonard; and sister, Judy.

Betty was known for her many hours of love tending to her flowers.

Private services with celebration of life to be announced in spring of 2021.