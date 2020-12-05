Eugene A. Gnuse

June 2, 1945 – November 30, 2020

Eugene A. Gnuse, age 75, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Fremont.

He was born June 2, 1945, in Fremont to Lawrence and Elsie (Hagerbaumer) Gnuse. Eugene was raised in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School. Eugene married Becky L. Engskow on June 17, 1967, in Omaha. Becky preceded him in death on Oct. 4, 2013. He worked for Gnuse Construction for several years and then Gnuse Manufacturing until his passing. He also farmed at Arlington.

Eugene was the sexton at the Arlington Cemetery for the last 15 years.

Survived by son, Trevor Gnuse, Arlington; daughter, Dani Hutchison, Fremont; brothers, Arlen (Marge) Gnuse, Fremont, and Verdell Gnuse (Jean Lemke), Arlington; and grandson, Taylor Hutchison, Fremont.

Preceded in death by his parents and wife Becky.

Private graveside services will be held at the Arlington Cemetery.

Memorials to the Arlington Cemetery Fund or Arlington Community Church.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 W. Eagle St., Arlington, NE 68002 402-478-4151.