Judith Neill Miles

August 25, 1940 – November 23, 2020

Judith Neill Miles, 80, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Miles was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Walthill, Nebraska, to James and Darlene Neill. She lived most of her life in Fremont, where she worked a variety of jobs to help support her family before retiring in 2005. She and her husband, Fred moved to Lee County, Georgia, in 2016 to be close to their daughter and son-in-law.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, son Michael, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Fred Miles, formerly of Fremont; brothers, Jerald (Margaret) Neill of Newberg, Oregon, and James (Yolanda) Neill of Fremont; children, Frederick Miles Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, Stephen Miles (Mary) of Dickson, Tennessee, Laura Kaczmarski (Troy) of Lee County, Georgia, and Todd Miles (Shelly )of Bennington, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren, Nathan Miles, Kaleb Miles, Stephanie (Alex) Pflipsen, Travis (Andrea) Miles, Matthew (Lisa) Kaczmarski, Kevin (Christina) Kaczmarski, Cady (Nakeitha) Boomer, Landen Miles, Alexis Cozad, Loryn Miles, and Mackenzie Cozad; 3 great-grandchildren, Landon, Tanner and Noah; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Nebraska.

