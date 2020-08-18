Harry R. Swanda

July 14, 1928 – August 17, 2020

Harry R. Swanda, 92, of Fremont passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. Harry was born July 14, 1928, in Yutan to Ladislav and Nellie (Yocum) Swanda.

He graduated from Fremont High and entered the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Following the military, he returned to Fremont where he went to Midland College. Harry received his master's degree in education from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He was a teacher and coach at North Bend. Later, he was the principal for Scribner schools for 20 years. He returned to Fremont after retirement.

Harry was a life member of the First Christian Church which is now Stonebridge Christian Church. He was the president of the Dodge County School Men's Association, President of the Dodge County Education Association, President of East Husker Activity Association, Vice President of the Senior Bowling League, played men's softball for 22 years, and was an avid fisherman and gardener.

Survivors include sister, Norma Baker, and brother, Marvin (Teresa) Swanda, both of Fremont, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Baker; brothers-in-law, Earl Baker and Francis Baker; and sister-in-law, Karen Swanda.

The funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Stonebridge Christian Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a charity yet to be determined.

