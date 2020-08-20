Ethel Marie Kavan

July 24, 1923 – August 18, 2020

Ethel Marie Kavan, 97, of Wahoo, Nebraska, formerly of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Saunders County Medical Center Long Term Care in Wahoo.

Ethel was born July 24, 1923, in Prague, Nebraska, to Adolph and Lillie (Vyhlidal) Ostry. She resided in Prague until 1945. Ethel married George Kavan on Jan. 7, 1947, at St. John's Catholic Church in Prague. After marriage they moved to rural Mead, Nebraska, for 16 years. In 1963 the family moved southwest of Morse Bluff and farmed. George preceded Ethel in death on Jan. 8, 2003. Ethel moved to the Saunders County Medical Care Center in 2015.

Ethel was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cedar Hill and the Altar Society. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and ZCBJ Lodge in Morse Bluff. Ethel was active on the Bohemia Precinct Election Board for several years. Family time and farm life were closest to Ethel's heart.

Ethel is survived by her daughters, Susan Mixan of Omaha, Nebraska, Cindy (Frank ) Pollard of Fremont, and Karen (Kenton) Sitts of Morse Bluff; son-in-law, Gene Ruzicka of North Bend; brother, Donald Ostry of Prague; brothers-in-law, Lester (Marlene) Kavan of Des Moines, Iowa, and Irv Shestak of Lincoln; sister, Dorothy Jelinek of Wahoo; sister-in-law, Maxine (Bernard) Kratky of Prague; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; daughter, Joyce Ruzicka; son-in-law; Tim Mixan; granddaughter, Addie Mixan; sisters, Alice Kavan and Mildred Ostry.

Private family Mass will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cedar Hill. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, with a Rosary said at 7 p.m. Friday at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, near Morse Bluff.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

