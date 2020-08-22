Marilyn Jean Raasch

September 12, 1934 – August 10, 2020

Marilyn Jean Raasch was born Sept. 12, 1934, to Elmer J. and Ferne (Sawyer) Raasch in Fremont, Nebraska. Marilyn passed away on Aug. 10, 2020.

Marilyn graduated from Fremont High School in 1952 while working at North Western Bell Telephone Company. She moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where she began working at Grand Junction Credit Bureau. She then married Charles Davies in December 1955. She continued to work at the Credit Bureau while she and Chuck started and operated Chuck Davies Guide Service, until his death in October 1999. She later worked for the Trading Company Gift Shop in Fruita.

Marilyn's greatest joy in life were her two sons and grandchildren. Her greatest loss was the death of her son, Jeff, in 1986.

On June 7, 2003, she married Paul Albert of Niles, Michigan, and they enjoyed RV Caravans traveling the different states, Mexico, Canada and Hawaii, fishing and just having fun. Marilyn caught a Marlin in Cabo San Lucas (Paul didn't).

Marilyn is survived by her husband Paul; her son, Mark Davies and his partner Carol Cooper; grandchildren, Kady Lyn Oelrich and her husband Chase of Clifton and Juston Davies of Denver; her great-grandchildren, Averi and Hunter Oelrich. She is also survived by stepdaughter, Judy Keller of Arvada, Colorado; stepson, David Dull of Middlebranch, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Gracia Bare of Pocatello, Idaho; niece, Corrine Johnson, Wildwood, Florida; nephew, Mike Raasch; nieces, Debbie Bates of Fremont and Marlene Lundstrum of Iowa; cousins, Pat Andersen, Don, Tom, Skip and Rinda Sawyer, all of Fremont, and Betty Bruce of California.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey; husband, Charles; her parents; and brother, James Raasch of Fremont; stepdaughter, Pam Marinco of Royal Oak, Michigan; and sister-in-law, Gladys Howser of Pocatello, Idaho.

Memorial services will be held at Loma Community Church, Loma, Colorado, on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Marilyn requested donations to a charity of your choice.