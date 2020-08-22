Lindy L. Stevens

May 27, 1944 - August 20, 2020

Lindy L. Stevens, 76 years, of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Homestead Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Ken Hessel will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser's.

Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Shelby, Nebraska.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

