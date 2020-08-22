Michael A. Casper

September 4, 1962 – August 13, 2020

Michael A. Casper, age 57, of Fremont passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Michael was born Sept. 4, 1962, in Fremont to Bonnie and Larry Casper. He grew up in Blue Hill and Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1980. After graduation he spent eight years in the U.S. Navy, traveling the world aboard the aircraft carrier Ranger and Constellation. Michael lived in Tacoma, Washington, before returning to Fremont in 2001 where he worked for Oilgear until his failing health forced him to retire.

Michael was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Wanda and Gerald Betkie and Harry and Alvine Casper.

He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Casper; daughter, Jennifer (Scott Peters) of Grand Island; granddaughter, Destiny Oakley; brother, Mark Casper of Fremont; sister, Michelle Luna (Bridget O'Neil); nieces and nephews, Kally (Eric) Sorensen of Omaha, Ruben (Jessila) Luna of Grand Island, Nathan Luna of Grand Island; aunt and uncle, Bob and Linda Betkie of Fremont.

The memorial service will be held Monday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880