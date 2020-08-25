Tonda 'Toni' Sorensen

Died August 22, 2020

Tonda JoAnne 'Toni' Sorensen, age 50, of Morse Bluff died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at home.

Toni was born in Fremont and lived most of her life there. She attended Clarkson Elementary School, the Fremont Junior and Senior High, graduating in 1988. Toni was a very talented gal! A wiz at numbers! Her web business was a great success, Sorensen Web Design.

Toni worked at the Fremont Tribune for 20 years, learning web design there doing on-the-job training. She had many hobbies. She liked to crochet and made all of her family something. She made dried bouquet arrangements, wreathes, welcome signs and many more things. She always had a good idea that was creative! She loved gardening. She planted, froze and ate it all. She said it was healthy.

Her father, James Sorensen, passed away in 2012. Toni is survived by her mother, Loretta Sorensen of Scribner; sister and nephew, Patra Suhr and Grange of Arlington; nephew, Graff Suhr of Omaha; and sister, Lita Sorensen of Camp Verde, Arizona. We all loved Toni and she will be greatly missed.

The graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Ridge Cemetery. There is no viewing.

