Vernon D. Pfeiffer

May 29, 1945 – August 26, 2020

Vernon D. Pfeiffer, age 75, of New Prague, Minnesota, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Vernon was born on May 29, 1945, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Duane W. and Maxine G. (Von Essen) Pfeiffer. He graduated from Scribner High School and attained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska in electrical engineering.

A very patriotic man throughout his life with a family history of service, Vernon served in Vietnam in the U.S. Air Force.

He married the love of his life, Mary Ann Zachary, on Nov. 27, 1971, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hooper, Nebraska. Vernon worked as an electrical engineer for almost 30 years for Seagate, retiring a couple years after moving to New Prague, Minnesota, in 2001.

He embraced retirement with the same energy that he approached his career. He discovered a love for cooking and enjoyed watching cooking shows. He became an ardent gardener and had a vegetable garden, the envy of all his neighbors. He shared the fruits of his labors with neighbors and made terrific canned goods from the harvest.

He was an avid follower of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, joining the Minneapolis branch of the Minnesotans for Nebraska. He also embraced Minnesota sports and was an avid follower of the Minnesota Twins.

He loved to tinker and fix things and was currently in the process of planning a redo of the basement of his home.

Vernon lived a healthy lifestyle not only in his dietary practices but could be seen on his bicycle, especially in the evening hours. He loved everything to do with weather, attaining the title of "amateur meteorologist." Finally, he loved to travel, visiting all 48 contiguous states with his wife and children.

Vernon is survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Mary of New Prague; children, Laurie (Kyle) Ewert of Glencoe, Thomas (Annie Bunkley) Pfeiffer of New Prague, Gary Pfeiffer of Mankato; grandchildren, Elijah and Joshua Pfeiffer, Jackson Ewert; mother, Maxine Pfeiffer of Elkhorn, Nebraska; brother, Steven (Linda) Pfeiffer of Fremont, Eugene (Kathy) Pfeiffer of Port St. Lucie, Florida; sister, Nancy (Larry) Pearson of Elkhorn. He is preceded in death by his father, Duane.

No services are planned. Burial will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 1:30 p.m.

Bruzek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.bruzekfuneralhome.com