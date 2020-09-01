Florence Anna Richardson

April 12, 1930 – August 27, 2020

Florence Anna Richardson, age 90, was born on April 12, 1930, in Uehling, Nebraska. She quietly passed away at Dunklau Gardens on Aug. 27, 2020.

She is preceded in death by both her parents, Sydney and Abbie Richardson; her brothers, John (Edna) Jennings, and Harold Richardson; four sisters, Nellie (Walter) Nehring, Mary (Lloyd) McBroom, Jean (Myron) Johnson, and Madalyn (Heinz) Boettcher.

Inurnment will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Lyons Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her mother.

