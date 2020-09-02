Gloria F. Wegner

June 15, 1942 – August 31, 2020

Funeral services for Gloria F. Wegner, age 78, of Scribner, Nebraska, will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner with Pastor Bruce Schut officiating. Interment will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Scribner. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Gloria passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, at the Hooper Care Center in Hooper, Nebraska.

Gloria Faye (Doescher) Wegner was born in West Point, Nebraska, on June 15, 1942, to Roy H. and Lucinda (Beckman) Doescher. She was baptized on July 12, 1956, and later confirmed on March 25, 1956, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beemer, Nebraska. Gloria attended Beemer Public Schools and graduated from Beemer High School in 1960. During her high school years, she worked for the Beemer Dry Cleaners.

On Sept. 18, 1965, she was united in marriage to Norman A. Wegner at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beemer. The couple farmed in the Scribner area, where Gloria was an active farmwife. She also had worked at the Scribner Post Office.

Gloria was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner and helped make pies for the church's fair stand. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, playing cards, and watching birds.

Survivors include her children and their families: daughter, Louise and Mark Herzinger of Beemer, and daughter, Sarah Herzinger; daughter, Julia and Jim Kramer of West Point, and son, Ronald Kramer; daughter, Linda Wegner and Kevin Kenney of Omaha, and his children, Justin Kenney and Sara Kenney; son, David and Kay Wegner of West Point, and children, Hunter Wegner and Blake Wegner; son, Herman Wegner of Scribner; sisters-in-law, Marlene Anderson of Gretna, Nebraska, and Konnie Doescher of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husband Norman on May 11, 2005; brother, Don Doescher.