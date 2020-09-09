Menu
Search
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ivolene H. "Ivy" Berg
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Ivolene H. "Ivy" Berg

October 1, 1928 – September 4, 2020

Born and raised in West Point, Ivy had a long career teaching in Fremont Public Schools (3rd Grade and Reading Specialist). She was known for her 2 loves: family and wanderlust. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie and Emil Brockmann; brother, Norbert Brockmann. She is survived by her daughter, Teri Mertz; granddaughters, Danielle (Joe) Passo and Brittney (Pete) Medina; great-grandchildren, Maria and Anna Passo, Milo and Margo Medina; brother, Melburn (Marian) Brockmann; sister, Mardell Rogers; sister-in-law, Esther Brockmann; a large extended family and a host of friends.

Celebration of life planned for a later date. Memorials suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arbor Cremation Society

2819 S. 125th Ave., Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144

402-393-0319


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.