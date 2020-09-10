Joyce A. Westphal

December 2, 1922 – September 8, 2020

Joyce A. Westphal, age 97, of Fremont died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

Joyce Adele Westphal was born Dec. 2, 1922, at North Bend, Nebraska, to August W. and Ruby (Millar) Westphal. She attended Fremont Public Schools, graduating in 1940. She worked as a cashier for Watson Brothers Transportation Company in Fremont for 20 ½ years. She then worked for Bee Line Motor Freight in Fremont and later in Omaha for 26 ½ years, retiring in December 1987.

Joyce was a member of the Fremont Presbyterian Church, serving 10 years as Elder and 7 years as Clerk of Session. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was a member of the Mariners Club at church. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Nebraska Master Chapter; and the Memorial Hospital (now Methodist Fremont Health) Auxiliary.

Survivors: sisters, Victoria (Bill) Welstead of Waco, Texas, and Beverly Rice of Fremont; brother, Ronald (Juliette) Westphal of Arlington, Texas; nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; brother, A. Wilmer Westphal; and brother-in-law, Don Rice.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Fremont Presbyterian Church, masks are required. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

