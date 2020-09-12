Gaylord Walraven

May 24, 1930 – September 10, 2020

Gaylord Walraven, age 90, of Fremont passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home. Gaylord was born May 24, 1930, in Fremont to Edwin and Viva (Simmerman) Walraven, and was a lifelong resident of Fremont.

He graduated from Fremont High in 1948. Gaylord was a member of the Army National Guard from 1948-1957 with a rank of Sgt. 1st class. He married classmate Eileen Mandel on Sept. 3, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Gaylord retired from Hormel's in 1991 after working there 41 years.

Survived by wife Eileen; daughters, Gayleen (Gary) Broadstone, Omaha, and Janis Phifer, Fremont; 4 grandchildren, Scott (Arin) Broadstone, Laura Broadstone (Chad Deischer), Eric (Kinsey) Phifer and Adam Phifer; 5 great-grandchildren, Christian, Isaac and Cailyn Broadstone and Keeleigh and Elliott Phifer; 3 stepgreat-grandchildren, Karsyn, Zachary and Trey Yovanovich; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents; 3 brothers, Lenel "Bud," Roland, and Calvin Walraven; 1 sister, Vera Sherwood; and 1 granddaughter, Julie Broadstone.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation is Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, all at Moser's. Visitation continues Wednesday 1 hour prior to the service at church.

Burial at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont with a flag presentation by the Fremont Honor Guard.

Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or Katie the Comfort Dog.

