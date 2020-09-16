Menu
Darryl Lee Pearson

September 24, 1946 - March 27, 2020

Darryl Lee Pearson, age 73 passed away at Beatrice State Development Center on March 27, 2020 after suffering protracted injuries he received from a motorcycle accident in 1968 in Boulder Colorado.

He was born September 24, 1946 in Fremont, NE. to Ray and Helen (Scheinost) Pearson. He was raised on a farm in Rural Dodge County, graduated valedictorian of his class in Fremont in 1964, and graduated with a degree as a mechanical engineer from the University of Colorado in Boulder in 1968.

He is survived by brothers Ron (Donna Chappelear) Pearson, Gene (Judy) Pearson, brother-in-law David Maas, 6 nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews.

Darryl was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathleen Maas and sister-in-law Mary 'Chris' Pearson.

A celebration of Darryl's life will be 2pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel (live stream of the service can be found at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com).

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
September 16, 2020