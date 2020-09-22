John D. Rogers

July 8, 1948 – September 18, 2020

John D. Rogers, 72 years, of Nickerson, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Sep. 18, 2020, at his home.

John was born July 8, 1948, to John W. and Viola (Osborne) Rogers in Omaha, Nebraska. John was born and raised in Omaha. He served in the U.S. Navy from Jan. 26, 1968, to Jan. 17, 1972. In November of 1971, he married Betty Ann Crain in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He worked for Western Electric until his retirement in 2013.

John was a huge Husker fan. He loved building model cars and was quite crafty.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Betty (Scott) Gossett; sons, Michael (Melissa) Rogers, Timothy Rogers; sisters, Caren (Teri) York, Diane (Norm) Vogel; brother, Daniel Rogers; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Nickerson Fire Hall.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490