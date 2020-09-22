Lorna J. Ruff

March 24, 1935 – September 20, 2020

Lorna J. Ruff, 85 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. She was born on March 24, 1935, in Cedar Bluffs to Alfred and Annetta (Otte) Mahrt.

Lorna graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School. She married Derold Ruff on Nov. 22, 1961, they later divorced. She had lived in North Bend, Scribner, Lincoln, and Fremont. Lorna was employed as a nurse's aide for many years at Good Samaritan Center in Scribner, Nebraska, and was a "Fraternity Mom" for Sigma Chi in Lincoln for 19 years.

Lorna was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Survived by son, Keith (Yvonne) Ruff, Smithville, Missouri; daughters, Sharlene (Doug) Newcomer, Leora Johnson, both Fremont, Shari (Corey) Kalisek, Cedar Bluffs, Susie (Scott) Soukup, Lake Villa, Illinois; sisters, Elaine Montanye, Vancouver, Washington, Velma Schafersman, Fremont, and Erma Rae (Joe) Miller, Lincoln, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Tammy Mahrt and Verlaine Mundy; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Lorna was preceded in death by parents; brother, Arnie Mahrt; granddaughters, Stacie Soukup and Rachel Newcomer.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Moser's in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Friday 1 hour prior to the service at church.

Burial at Maple Grove Cemetery at Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska.

Online condolences may be left at: www.moermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.