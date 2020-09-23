Karen Holmer Snyder

March 18, 1938 – September 7, 2020

Karen Holmer Snyder, 82, of Fremont passed away Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. She was born to Helen Maurine Robison and Frank Forrestal on March 18, 1938, in Kansas City and raised by her mother. They traveled from Missouri to California and eventually landed in Iowa. Following her mother's marriage to Jack Lambert Knipping, she was adopted by him. A year later the family was joined by a baby sister, Becky Jo. With 12 years separating them, Karen was her big sister and "other mother."

In the early '60s Karen married Neal Holmer. After moving to Nebraska, their family joyfully increased with the arrival of their children, Thomas Nelson Holmer and Kristen May Holmer. Karen and Neal were later divorced.

Karen returned to college and received a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in Public Health. Much of her professional career involved administrative positions at the Douglas County Mental Health Hospital in Omaha. She worked there for several years until she retired.

In 1985, she married Kenneth Calvin Snyder, who preceded her in death November 2017. During their life together, they resided in Fremont on a local lake. It was a place Karen loved - where sunsets, the local wildlife and the quiet filled her days.

Anyone who knew Karen, recognized there were no strangers in her world. She viewed every person she met as a friend, accepting them as her equal with value and worth, regardless of their jobs or position in life. Though her life was not always easy, she engaged it with strength and courage, never losing her ability to laugh easily, love generously, and give freely.

She leaves behind her children, Tom Holmer and Kristen Holmer; her stepchildren, Gayle Snyder Brock (Peter) and Dean Snyder (Brenda); two grandchildren, Lindsey Snyder and Ashly Snyder; her sister, Becky Strom (Byron); nieces and nephews, one cat and a multitude of friends. She was deeply loved and leaves behind a huge hole in our hearts.

A public service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont. Masks are strongly suggested.

Memorials may be sent in her name to the Dodge County Humane Society, 787 S. Luther Rd., Fremont, Nebraska.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.