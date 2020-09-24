Menu
Louise Faye Kiner
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Louise Faye Kiner May 31, 1925 – September 21, 2020 Louise Faye Kiner, age 95, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Louise was born May 31, 1925, in Wilbur, Nebraska. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln. She will be missed by children, Curt (Jody) Kiner I, Garland (Leo) Eskey; grandchildren, Julie Kiner, Curt Kiner II, and Joe Eskey; great-grandchildren, Ceanna Schroeder, Mike Schroeder, Daniel Seaman, Jacob Kiner, and Josh Kiner; great-great-grandchildren, Lillie Schroeder, Mikenna Schroeder, and Emerson Seaman. Memorials are suggested to Madonna Rehab Foundation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Family Funeral Care
5844 Fremont St, Lincoln, NE 68507
