Gerald Timothy Eifert

February 26, 1945 – September 23, 2020

Gerald Timothy Eifert, son of William and Evelyn Eifert, was born Feb. 26, 1945, in McCook, Nebraska, and died Sept. 23, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska, at the age of 75 years, 6 months, 27 days.

Tim was baptized and confirmed at St. Albans Episcopal Church in McCook. Tim attended McCook City Schools and graduated from McCook Senior High School. Tim attended McCook College, earning an Associate of Arts degree. Tim earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Kearney State College. He received his Graduate Degree in Master of Science Secondary Education from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Tim accepted a teaching position at Logan View Public School District in January 1969. He taught 7th and 8th grade math and physical education. Tim also coached junior high basketball and track. His position at Logan View continued and he began teaching upper level mathematics and coached at the varsity level as head coach for boys track and assistant coach for football and basketball. Tim stated in an interview with the Oakland Independent at the time of his retirement in May 2005 that it was immensely fulfilling to observe students excel in the classroom and the sports arenas and he will never forget those times. He enjoyed the field of education and felt he worked with caring and professional individuals. After retiring from LV he taught math at Metropolitan Community College, Fremont/Elkhorn campuses. He truly loved teaching.

Tim married Ellen Kay Madsen on Aug. 9, 1980, in Omaha, Nebraska. They made their home in Hooper and then moved to Fremont. They were members of First Lutheran Church in Fremont. They celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary last month. Tim and Ellen loved to travel around the country to visit family and friends and especially liked New York City and Washington, D.C. Tim loved golfing, camping, boating, waterskiing and was an avid Husker football and volleyball fan. Tim also lovingly cared for all the Cocker Spaniels he and Ellen adopted.

Tim became Ellen's primary caregiver after her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis. As her needs became more demanding Tim supported Ellen through each stage. His love and devotion to Ellen had no bounds.

Tim passed away peacefully in his home with Ellen by his side.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Mabel Madsen.

Survivors include his wife Ellen of Fremont; sister, Judy, and brother-in-law, Art Soderberg III of Knoxville, Tennessee; sister, Nancy, and brother-in-law, Tom Buresh of McCook; nephew, Darrin L. Soderberg III, his wife Emily and their children, Wren and Willow of Black Diamond, Washington; nephew, A. Darwin Soderberg of Knoxville, and his daughter, Britney of Summerdale, Alabama; nephew, Joe Buresh and his wife Amber and their children, Brock and Blake of Phillipsburg, Kansas; sister-in-law, Renee Madsen of Omaha; cousin, Gary Hayter of Fort Collins, Colorado.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Masks are strongly suggested. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are strongly suggested. Memorials are suggested to the Mid America MS Chapter (2020 W. 89th St., Suite 100, Leawood, KS 66206) or the Logan View Education Foundation.

