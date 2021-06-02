Aaron Schneider

August 22, 1987 - May 14, 2021

Aaron Schneider, age 33, passed away on May 14, 2021.

Aaron's family includes: parents, Craig Schneider and Susan (Rob) Martin; siblings, Lauren (Gage) Carlson, Drew (Becca) Schneider, Christian (Ciara) Schneider, and Caleb Schneider.

Aaron is a beloved son, the oldest of five siblings, and a proud uncle. Aaron loved to be with his family. He enjoyed gathering for Carolina Panther football games, visiting his favorite fish stores, Cornhusker football, fishing with family, golfing, and playing poker. His kindness, authenticity, sensitivity, loyalty, and strength endure. Aaron's spirit remains integral in the lives of his family and friends.

There will be a visitation at Ludvigsen's Mortuary Chapel in Fremont on Sunday, June 6, from 2-4 p.m. and a service following at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Aaron's family has requested memorials be sent to Heart Ministry Center located at 2222 Binney St., Omaha, NE 68110.

