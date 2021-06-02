Menu
Aaron Schneider
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Aaron Schneider

August 22, 1987 - May 14, 2021

Aaron Schneider, age 33, passed away on May 14, 2021.

Aaron's family includes: parents, Craig Schneider and Susan (Rob) Martin; siblings, Lauren (Gage) Carlson, Drew (Becca) Schneider, Christian (Ciara) Schneider, and Caleb Schneider.

Aaron is a beloved son, the oldest of five siblings, and a proud uncle. Aaron loved to be with his family. He enjoyed gathering for Carolina Panther football games, visiting his favorite fish stores, Cornhusker football, fishing with family, golfing, and playing poker. His kindness, authenticity, sensitivity, loyalty, and strength endure. Aaron's spirit remains integral in the lives of his family and friends.

There will be a visitation at Ludvigsen's Mortuary Chapel in Fremont on Sunday, June 6, from 2-4 p.m. and a service following at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Aaron's family has requested memorials be sent to Heart Ministry Center located at 2222 Binney St., Omaha, NE 68110.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Jun
6
Service
4:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Susan, I´m Sorry to hear of your loss, I hope all your memories will get you through your tough times. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all! Myrn and sheila
Sheila vornbrock
June 6, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
June 3, 2021
Susan and family, so sorry to hear of Aaron's passing, my thoughts and prayers are with you
Kathy Allender
June 2, 2021
