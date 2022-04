Adena M. Kleinschmidt

August 5, 1930 - December 29, 2021

Adena M. Kleinschmidt, age 91, of Fremont died Wednesday, Dec, 29, 2021.

The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.