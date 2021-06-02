Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Al Byron Schuman

Al Byron Schuman

April 19, 1939 – May 25, 2021

Al Byron Schuman, of Fremont, Nebraska, age 82, passed away on May 25, 2021. Al was preceded in death by his mother and father, Thelma "Layton" and Harry Schuman of Melbeta, Nebraska, and his brother, Harry Lee (Chooch) and his wife Jo. Al is survived by wife, Evelyn Tatsuno; and son, James Edward, his wife Rosemary and their children, Cedric, Selena, and Seth; Matthew Byron, his wife Amy and their children, Ashlee, Blake (Bailey), Ali, Kayla, Molly, Justin; and his sister, Jane Lester.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.