Al Byron Schuman

April 19, 1939 – May 25, 2021

Al Byron Schuman, of Fremont, Nebraska, age 82, passed away on May 25, 2021. Al was preceded in death by his mother and father, Thelma "Layton" and Harry Schuman of Melbeta, Nebraska, and his brother, Harry Lee (Chooch) and his wife Jo. Al is survived by wife, Evelyn Tatsuno; and son, James Edward, his wife Rosemary and their children, Cedric, Selena, and Seth; Matthew Byron, his wife Amy and their children, Ashlee, Blake (Bailey), Ali, Kayla, Molly, Justin; and his sister, Jane Lester.