Albert E. "Al" Cerny

June 11, 1936 - September 26, 2021

Albert E. "Al" Cerny, age 85, of Fremont, Nebraska. Owner of Fremont Lock & Key and member of Fremont Volunteer Fire Department.

Survived by son, Mark (Tami) Cerny; daughter, Carolyn (Gary) Charter, all Fremont, and Teresa (Randy) Quick, Blair. The graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at St. Mary's Cemetery, west of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska.

