Albert "Al" F. Kersten

May 22, 1936 – November 22, 2020

Albert "Al" F. Kersten, 84, of Fremont passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Fremont. Al was born May 22, 1936, at Stanton, Nebraska, to Charles and Anna (Fieling) Kersten. He married Marlene Pelster on March 30, 1959, at Elgin, Nebraska. She preceded him in death on Sept. 14, 2016. Al was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, and a former Knight of Columbus.

Survivors include his son, Kevin (Barb) Kersten of Fremont; sisters, Alberta (Allen) Ternis of Genoa, Nebraska, and Diane (Delaine) Wendt of Lee, Nebraska; brother, Charles (Susan) Kersten of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Rosemary Kersten of Stanton, Nebraska; granddaughter, Shantell (Scott) Hall of Omaha; and great-grandchildren, Preston Hall, Aiden Hall, and Connor Hall, all of Omaha.

Preceded in death by parents; wife, Marlene Kersten; and brother, Norman Kersten.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society.

