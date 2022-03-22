Menu
Aldean S. Drieling
1949 - 2022
Aldean S. Drieling

December 17, 1949 - March 19, 2022

Aldean S. Drieling, age 72, of Fremont died Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fremont.

Aldean was raised on the family farm near Uehling, Nebraska, and graduated from Scribner High School in 1968. Aldean was employed at Hormel in Fremont for over 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed playing music, boating, fishing, and camping. Aldean was preceded in death by his father, George Drieling; mother, Eileen Drieling; brother, Lyle Drieling; brother, Dorlin Drieling; and son, William Drieling. Among survivors are his brother, Gerald Drieling; brother, Roger Drieling; and daughter, Rebecca Drieling.

There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 22, 2022.
DEL ROHLFS
March 23, 2022
Please accept with deepest sympathy the heartfelt thought that there is hope in each new tomorrow.
Duane and Julie Drieling
March 22, 2022
My sympathy to Aldean's family. I went to grade school with him. You are in my prayers. Glenda
Glenda Long(Hasebroock)
March 22, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
March 22, 2022
