Alice C. McElhose

October 15, 1940 – January 13, 2022

Alice C. McElhose, age 81, of Fremont, Nebraska, left this earth peacefully on Jan. 13, 2022.

Alice was born Oct. 15, 1940, in Fremont. The oldest child of C.R. "Dick" and Ruth Catlett, Alice attended Fremont High School and Marion College in Roanoke, Virginia. After a brief time living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she moved back to Nebraska to work for Nebraska's late governor, Frank Morrison. Soon she and Ken McElhose were married. Alice was an ever-present mother to daughters Erin, Coleen, and Tara, from homeroom mom to PTA president.

Alice also gave of her time and talent to doing things for others, including Jefferson House Advisory Board and PEO. Artistic and creative, she was a great supporter of the arts. She was a respected board member of many organizations, including Friends of Great Plains Studies, Nebraska Art Association, Fremont Area Art Association; she also was a founding member of Coffee for a Cause and member of First Lutheran Church. Alice was always busy. She loved music, creating, rug hooking, collecting art and antiques, and was a master entertainer. She loved cooking and enjoying food with others, and working on projects and parties. We have no doubt Alice is still planning for her next party… matching napkins, food, and anxious to be with us all.

Those left behind to miss her are husband Ken; children, Erin (Brody) Fuller, Coleen (Thom) Brittenham, Tara (Tony) Eiguren; along with her beloved grandchildren, Jordan (Mindy) Lamp, Mallory (John) Kaiser, Itxaso Eiguren, Lauren and Ryan Brittenham; and great-grandchildren, Gianna Ellis and Jace Lamp; along with brothers, Jim and C.R. "Rick" Cattlet Jr.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, C.R. "Dick" and Ruth Catlett; and brother, John Catlett.

Memorials are welcome in Alice's name to Fremont Area Community Foundation "Empower YOUth Fund" or First Lutheran Church.

We will miss you forever, Alice, Mom, Grandma, Bubbie, friend to many.

There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel on Monday, Jan. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Ernesto Medina will officiate. A private family burial will be held.

