Alice Schnoor
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Alice Schnoor

October 1, 1937 – December 18, 2020

Alice Schnoor, 83, wife of Dale Schnoor, of Hooper, departed this life at 5:25 a.m. Friday morning, Dec. 18, 2020, with her husband at her side.

Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper with services at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow the service at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Snyder, Nebraska.

Alice Mae Moseman was born on Oct. 1, 1937, on a farm northeast of Winslow to Adolf and Katherine (VonSeggern) Moseman. She was baptized at home and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of rural Hooper. She attended grade school at District 60 west of Uehling and graduated from Scribner High School in 1955. She and Dale were united in marriage on June 3, 1956, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hooper.

She spent most of her life as a homemaker, raising nine children, and helping on the farm. She and Dale enjoyed traveling in their later years. Her greatest enjoyment was spreading the Word of God on those trips by giving away hundreds of Bibles to those that wanted them. She went on numerous mission trips to foreign countries as well.

Alice was a lover of music, winning a local music contest at age 3, when she played a piano solo even though she never had piano lessons.

Her music interest continued throughout high school, singing in the church choir, taking part in high school music, singing in several groups. After marriage she also played with "Dwayne and Les' Band" in Fremont several times. Her heritage (VonSeggern) was very musical and she was very proud of it.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy; her brother, Burdell Moseman; parents, Adolf and Katherine Moseman; son-in-law, Kevin Wapelhorst; and two grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Dale; daughter, Sally Ray and husband David; son, David Schnoor and wife Nickie; daughter, Diane Wapelhorst; daughter, Carol Kriekemeier and husband Matt; daughter, Vicki Bojan; son, Brian Schnoor; daughter, Vanessa Matare and husband Lamuel; daughter, Jeannie Truman and husband Jason; 32 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Jean Hartman; and brother, Larry Moseman

Memorials are suggested to be directed to the family for future designation in Alice's name.

Leave messages for the family online at NebraskaCremation.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Hooper, NE
Dec
22
Service
2:30p.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Hooper, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
May God wrap his arms around you in this difficult time. Alice was a wonderful woman. One time when Diane was supposed to babysit with Jeff and Sarah she couldn´t so Alice came over and babysat for us. I´m sure you have many fond memories Of all the things she did for her family. You will all be in our prayers.
Linda Stuehmer
December 22, 2020
