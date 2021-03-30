Menu
Allen Herman Kruse
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021

Allen Herman Kruse

June 29, 1943 – February 20, 2020

Allen Herman Kruse, age 76, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Feb. 20, 2020, in Windsor, California. Allen was born on June 29, 1943, to Herman and Freda (Diener) Kruse in Franklin, Nebraska. Allen served 6 years in the U.S. Navy. Allen married Margaret Grooms on Jan. 4, 1970, in Wilson, Kansas. Allen was a member of Living Word Church and his love for the Lord showed in his everyday life.

He is survived by his wife Margaret of Fremont; sons: Shawn Kruse and wife Janella of Gurley, Nebraska, Chad Kruse and wife Yelena of Windsor, California, and Shawn Peterson and wife Jennifer of Celina, Texas; daughters: Melissa Harris of Fremont, Mindy West and husband Danny of Ames, Nebraska, Tammy Timm of Hastings, Nebraska, and Gail Irving of Newman Grove, Nebraska; special sons-in-law: Brian Ligon and friend BJ of Fremont, David Harris of Ames, and Rod Lebahn of Fremont; 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Elaine Storms and Suzie Grooms; and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Freda Kruse; father and mother-in-law, Alva and Vera Grooms; grandson, Seth Robert Kruse; granddaughter, Samantha Ligon; sister, Patty Bell; brothers-in-law, Jim Bell, Norman Grooms, and Joe Storms, and nephew, Michael Bell.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, April 3, at 11 a.m. in the Living Word Church, 1110 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont, Nebraska, for all of Allen's family and friends to gather and remember all the good times we shared with him. A meal will be served for all following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to Living Word Church or Leyton Public School Foundation (for Seth Kruse Memorial Scholarship).


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Living Word Church
1110 N. Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE
So sorry to hear of Al's passing. He was always very kind and helpful with scouting events. A true gentleman. Please accept our sympathies.
Jim and Ann Finley
April 1, 2021
Margaret I´m so so sorry for your loss
Christina
March 30, 2021
